Valaris Announces More Drilling Contracts

January 4, 2022

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris on Tuesday announced a new group of contracts for its rigs to be utilized in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, U.K. North Sea and off the coast of Australia.

Valaris said it secured a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5. The contract is expected to commence in February 2022 with an estimated duration of 105 days.

The company also reported a one-well contract with Western Gas offshore Australia for semisubmersible VALARIS MS-1. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter 2022 with an estimated duration of 25 days.

It also won a six-well plug and abandonment contract with Centrica Storage in the U.K. North Sea for VALARIS Norway, a heavy duty ultra-harsh environment jackup. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter 2022 with an estimated duration of 100 days.

Valaris reported a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for VALARIS 144, a standard-duty modern jackup. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter 2022 with a minimum duration of 68 days.

