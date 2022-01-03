Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
“30 by '30” Target has Put U.S. Offshore Wind on the Map, Says DNV’s Galinski

January 3, 2022

Copyright halberg/AdobeStock

Robert Galinski, Offshore Wind Director, Americas, DNV breaks down the potential for the U.S. Offshore Wind in the run up to 2030.

Watch this short video interview with Robert Galinksi’s discussing the overall market potential:


When the Biden Administration laid out its plan for 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2030, it “really put the offshore wind on the map,” said Galinski, in a recent interview with Maritime Reporter TV. 

“The potential for development of clean energy using offshore wind was known for some time. The commitment we see from the federal government is encouraging.”

While multiple challenges remain, Galinski said finds strength in numbers.

“By mid-2020s, we'll see multiple commercial-scale projects coming online,” he said. “We must ensure that we leverage the experience from existing projects (both existing domestic) and other parts of the world, especially in Europe, to avoid delays and negative financial impact. It's up to the supply chain to react as a collective to ensure that the 30 by '30 targets are met, and it's encouraging to see this happening already at a good pace.”

“Building a strong renewable industry for the future will be only successful once we create a strong supply chain locally," Galinski said. "Leveraging experiences from outside (the U.S.) is important, but we can't forget that we have a pioneering workforce in the U.S. that triumphed in the oil and gas industry and continues to excel in that segment. So being open to global experiences while using local expertise is a very powerful mix and a winning formula to do in 7 to 8 years, what it took Europe 20 to do.”

