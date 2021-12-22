Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Revenue Stream: PGS Signs Data Management as a Service Deal

December 22, 2021

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

PGS, a Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition and processing firm, has this week said it has signed a multi-year Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) agreement for multi-client seismic with an unnamed "major customer."

Under this agreement, PGS will provide a cloud-based digital data asset management (DMaaS) solution that allows the client to store, manage and access subsurface data that they have licensed from PGS. The DMaaS service seamlessly connects seismic data to the end-users with anytime access and availability to view and/or download their entitled data into their own work environments, the company said.

"Cloud enablement of its MultiClient subsurface data library is an integral part of PGS’ digital transformation journey, enabling new services and business models that generate new revenue streams," PGS said.

Nathan Oliver EVP Sales & Services at PGS said: "In today’s fast-moving business environment, rapid access to data and quicker response times can provide a competitive advantage when timely decisions are required to position for success. 

"Cloud-based DMaaS enables new workflows that will substantially reduce the timelines and resources traditionally required to access and act on seismic data. This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry by providing customers anytime-anywhere access to our world-class MultiClient data library.”

Offshore Engineer Magazine