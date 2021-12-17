Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

December 17, 2021

Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Borr Drilling has won a contract with BW Energy for its jack-up drilling rig Norve for work in Gabon. 

The contract is scheduled to start in the second half of 2022 after the completion of the rig's current contract. The work will cover four
firm wells with an expected duration of 240 days plus options.

Also, Borr Drilling said it had secured a binding Letter of Award for the jack-up drilling rig "Thor" from an undisclosed operator in Southeast
Asia. The program is expected to start in June 2022 for a duration of one year plus options.

The Oslo-listed drilling company did not share any details on the day rates.

Drilling Rigs Asia Drilling Africa Rigs Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: HMH

HMH to Deliver Pressure Control System for GMGS Drillship
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Books Another Seadrill Drillship for Búzios...


Trending Offshore News

Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling...
Discoveries

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine