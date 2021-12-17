Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russia's Lukoil Expects OPEC+ Oil Output Rollover in January

December 17, 2021

Illustration - Lukoil's platform in the Caspian Sea / File Image: Lukoil
Illustration - Lukoil's platform in the Caspian Sea / File Image: Lukoil

Leonid Fedun, a vice president of Russian oil major Lukoil, said on Friday he expected OPEC+ to stick to its decision to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month at its meeting in January.

OPEC and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are faced with a potential dent to demand from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, and a decision by key oil consumers to release crude from stockpiles to try to curb fuel prices.

The group still stuck to its plans to raise combined oil production by 400,000 bpd at its meeting in early December. OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to meet next on Jan. 4.

"I don't see any deviations from the program," Fedun told reporters when asked about his expectations for the next OPEC+ meeting.

He also said Lukoil would not reach pre-pandemic oil output levels in April, when the OPEC+ deal is due to be phased out.

Earlier on Friday, Fedun said the company planned to increase its hydrocarbon production by 1.4-1.5% a year over the next 10 years.

Lukoil had said it expected output growth of 4% in 2021 without the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq.

Fedun reiterated Lukoil is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and planned to modernize its oil refineries in Europe in order to reach that target.

He also said an oil price of $60-$80 per barrel was comfortable for producers and consumers.

Separately, Interfax news agency quoted Lukoil's head Vagit Alekperov as saying the company would have used up its spare production capacity by April next year. 

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter)

Production Europe Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Viaro Energy Sells Foinaven Field Stake to BP
Martin Linge Platform - Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

Reuters: Equinor Seeks $1B from Martin Linge Field Stake...


Trending Offshore News

Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling...
Discoveries

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine