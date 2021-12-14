Offshore Mooring Firm FMS Bags Contract with P&A Specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Aberdeen-based offshore moorings specialist First Marine Solutions (FMS) has said it has secured a "seven-figure" contract with offshore well-decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions.

Under the deal, FMS will provide marine consultancy services, including the provision of equipment, marine services, and survey and marine engineering.

Earlier this year, Well-Safe Solutions said it had won a contract to carry out all well-decommissioning activity within Repsol Sinopec UK’s Buchan and Hannay fields.

FMS’ contract will start with this 14-well project which has been praised by the Oil and Gas Authority as “ground-breaking” in its collaborative approach.

Steven Brown, FMS Managing Director, says he is incredibly proud to be associated with such an innovative project: “This well P&A campaign represents a shift in the offshore decommissioning commercial landscape for which we applaud Well-Safe Solutions. I believe its decision to award this contract to FMS firmly establishes our reputation as the North Sea’s leading integrated mooring and marine service provider.

“The agreement has been four years in the making – a period of time that has seen FMS evolve to an impressive extent through significant investment in personnel, technology and facilities. Since 2017, our workforce has increased fourfold and is now led by a management team of industry experts, allowing us to strengthen our position not only in the North Sea but across a number of international markets; we look forward to supporting Well-Safe as it expands its global business.”

Commenting on the contract award, Lou Duncan, Rig Manager at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “As we prepare for the deployment of the Well-Safe Guardian, it’s vital to us that we utilize trusted partners to enable timely and safe fulfillment of our obligations.

“Key to our philosophy is the importance of collaboration in order to capture, retain and share knowledge for the benefit of our clients and future operations. We’re looking forward to working alongside FMS during a period of strong growth for Well-Safe Solutions.”

Well-Safe Solutions, established in 2017, bought the Well-Safe Guardian rig - then known as Ocean Guardian - in 2019 from Diamond Offshore, and converted it into a bespoke plug and abandonment (P&A) unit.