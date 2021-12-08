Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Petrom Could Delay Black Sea Gas Project FID Pending Tax Change

December 8, 2021

OMV Petrom's Black Sea Platform - Credit: OMV Petrom/Flickr
OMV Petrom's Black Sea Platform - Credit: OMV Petrom/Flickr

Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, and several other gas producers have spent over a decade and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania's estimated 200 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea, only to be stymied three years ago by a sudden extra tax on offshore gas projects.

A newly elected government had said parliament would amend the tax this year, but it collapsed, delaying any changes. A new coalition government has committed to making the changes but parliament may not be able to deliver before a winter recess.

"The Black Sea gas is strategic for Romania and we have seen commitment from authorities who have stated the law is to be amended by year-end," OMV Petrom Chief Executive Christina Verchere said, adding that without its Neptun Deep offshore project Romania could have to import 50% of its gas by 2030.

"Any delays in amending the offshore law put pressure on the project, threaten Romania's energy security and lead to high gas imports. If there are no changes in the law by year-end, this will delay the final investment decision into 2023," she said.

OMV Petrom owned Neptun Deep with Exxon Mobil, which is selling its stake to Romgaz in a deal the Romanian state-owned firm expects to finalize in the first quarter.

Verchere said OMV Petrom expected to invest up to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in developing Neptun Deep, adding a total estimated recoverable resource of about 50 billion cubic metres net to the company.

"One thing will not change: the Black Sea gas remains a unique opportunity for Romania," she said.

($1 = 0.8841 euros) 

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Black Sea Europe Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Nord Stream 2

U.S. Officials: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to be Shut Down if...
The Statfjord A platform in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor ASA)

Equinor Increases Stake in Statfjord Area


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saudi Aramco (File Photo)

Saudi Aramco Awards Three Offshore EPCI Contracts to...
Middle East
Credit: leowolfert/AdobeStock

Global Oil CEOs Stress Need for Oil and Gas Despite Clean...
North America

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal

OMV Petrom Could Delay Black Sea Gas Project FID Pending Tax Change

OMV Petrom Could Delay Black Sea Gas Project FID Pending Tax Change

Op-ed: Cambo: How the UK Needs New Oil and Gas Fields - It's Part of Going Green, Says Industry Expert

Op-ed: Cambo: How the UK Needs New Oil and Gas Fields - It's Part of Going Green, Says Industry Expert

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine