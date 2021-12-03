Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shipping Firm MOL Teams Up with Flotation Energy to Build Floating Wind Farms in Japan

December 3, 2021

Kincardine offshore floating wind farm developed by Flotation Energy founders
Kincardine offshore floating wind farm developed by Flotation Energy founders

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has partnered up with Scotland-based floating wind specialist Flotation Energy to jointly evaluate offshore wind development opportunities in Japan. 

The agreement builds on the 2GW portfolio of offshore floating wind projects in Japan being developed by Flotation Energy (Japan) Co. Ltd., starting from Niigata and followed by other areas, the companies said.

MOL will jointly develop a local supply chain and Flotation Energy will manage overall project development. 

Tim Sawyer, Director of international operations, Flotation Energy, said: "The partnership with MOL is a very significant step for Flotation Energy as it builds its presence in Japan. We bring an innovative approach with fresh eyes in implementing offshore wind projects and look forward to working with MOL to deliver floating offshore wind in Japan."

Hirofumi Kuwata, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Director-General, Energy, and Offshore Business Unit, MOL, said: "UK and Japan have a lot of similar background, both are island country, limited energy resources, and the UK is ahead of Japan on offshore wind farm development. With Flotation Energy, which has vast experience in developing offshore wind farms in the UK and internationally, MOL believes that this collaboration would accelerate the floating offshore wind farm development in Japan market. MOL has a rich knowledge and experience in building, owning, operating and managing ships and offshore floating structures. Those will be a great help for the development of offshore wind farms in Japan and Asian region.” 

The partners said their aim was to develop and deliver offshore wind projects in Japan to support the Government’s 45 gigawatts (GW) offshore wind target by 2040, part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

