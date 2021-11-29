PXGEO Completes 4D OBN Program for Petrobras in Brazil

Marine seismic contractor PXGEO has completed the Sapinhoa 4D Baseline ocean bottom node program in the deepwater Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, for the BMS-9 consortium, which is controlled by Petrobras.

The four-month project, which used PXGEO's Manta OBN technology, was on time around the end of October 2021.

"The PXGEO COVID-19 mitigation measures were fully effective throughout the project at preventing exposure to personnel offshore.," PXGEO said.

PXGEO boosted its OBN capabilities arena through the June 2021 acquisition of Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition included a substantial ocean bottom node inventory, handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property, personnel, and project backlog.

The completed program announced Friday had been secured by Seabed Geosolutions before it was acquired by PXGEO.

On top of this, PXGEO earlier this month said it had been awarded further ocean bottom node survey work by Petrobras. PGXEO said that the project would start in the second quarter of 2022. The contract will last for around three months. No financial details were shared.

PXGEO OBN - File Image: PXGEO