Add Energy Nets FPSO CMMS Deal

Add Energy, an asset management consultancy, service, and software provider, has been hired by an unnamed "leading FPSO operator" to complete the master data and maintenance management regime build within the company’s computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) for its new FPSO.

The scope of work will focus on the development of a maintenance management regime designed to protect the integrity of the asset, assure reliability, and optimize maintenance expenditure, Add Energy said. No details were shared on the financial aspect of the contract.

The CMMS build project will be delivered remotely by a team of maintenance and reliability expert engineers and consultants from the company’s offices in Aberdeen whilst the asset undergoes the outfitting of its topsides process modules in Asia, the company said.

Add Energy will use its master data build software, Effio, a cloud-based tool that is capable of replicating the FPSO operators CMMS environment and provides an effective method for building a master asset data hierarchy, assigning criticality, and allocating the required maintenance work orders to equipment tags.

Peter Adam, EVP at Add Energy said: “This collaboration represents the latest chapter in an excellent and long-standing relationship with our valued client, which I am extremely proud of. I believe our successful delivery of an ongoing CMMS build project for another FPSO belonging to the same operator, coupled with our ability to unlock efficiencies in the project through use of our Effio software demonstrates why we were selected to deliver this crucial project for our client.”