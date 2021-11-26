Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Add Energy Nets FPSO CMMS Deal

November 26, 2021

Peter Adam, EVP at Add Energy
Peter Adam, EVP at Add Energy

Add Energy, an asset management consultancy, service, and software provider, has been hired by an unnamed "leading FPSO operator" to complete the master data and maintenance management regime build within the company’s computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) for its new FPSO.

The scope of work will focus on the development of a maintenance management regime designed to protect the integrity of the asset, assure reliability, and optimize maintenance expenditure, Add Energy said. No details were shared on the financial aspect of the contract.

The CMMS build project will be delivered remotely by a team of maintenance and reliability expert engineers and consultants from the company’s offices in Aberdeen whilst the asset undergoes the outfitting of its topsides process modules in Asia, the company said.

 Add Energy will use its master data build software, Effio, a cloud-based tool that is capable of replicating the FPSO operators CMMS environment and provides an effective method for building a master asset data hierarchy, assigning criticality, and allocating the required maintenance work orders to equipment tags.

Peter Adam, EVP at Add Energy said: “This collaboration represents the latest chapter in an excellent and long-standing relationship with our valued client, which I am extremely proud of. I believe our successful delivery of an ongoing CMMS build project for another FPSO belonging to the same operator, coupled with our ability to unlock efficiencies in the project through use of our Effio software demonstrates why we were selected to deliver this crucial project for our client.”  

Activity FPSO Software Floating Production Technology Engineering Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: DEME Offshore

Halfway There: DEME Offshore Installs 40th Foundation at...
Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO

Offshore Energy Tech Firm Ashtead Technology Goes Public


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: BP)

BP Starts Production at Angola's Platina Oilfield
Activity
Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

NEO Energy to Buy JX Nippon's UK Oil and Gas Business

NEO Energy to Buy JX Nippon's UK Oil and Gas Business

New Worley Chief Financial Officer Set to Assume Role Next Week

New Worley Chief Financial Officer Set to Assume Role Next Week

Trelleborg to Deliver Bearing System for Mero 3 FPSO

Trelleborg to Deliver Bearing System for Mero 3 FPSO

Norwegian Oil Minister Attends Opening of Neptune's Gjøa P1 and Duva Fields

Norwegian Oil Minister Attends Opening of Neptune's Gjøa P1 and Duva Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine