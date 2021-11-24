Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar Energy to Protect Cables at Parkwind's German Offshore Wind Farm

November 24, 2021

Credit: Tekmar Energy
Credit: Tekmar Energy

Tekmar Energy has won a contract with Global Offshore to supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind project developed by Parkwind. The project will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in Germany.

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, in September signed a contract for the installation and burial of 27 array cables at the offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Global Offshore is responsible for the project management and marine engineering; cable protection systems supply and installation, pre and post lay surveys, cable loading and laying, cable burial, and post-burial survey.

Now, with the CPS system contract awarded, Tekmar Energy will design, manufacture, and supply TekTube CPS to protect the wind farms array cables as they transition from the seabed into the wind turbine foundation at 27 separate locations. The CPS will be manufactured at Tekmar Energy's facility in the North East of England and delivered to Global Offshore in 2022.

Arcadis Ost 1 is planned for full operation in 2023.



Activity Subsea Cables Subsea Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: DEME Offshore

Halfway There: DEME Offshore Installs 40th Foundation at...
Credit: Aker Offshore Wind

Go-ahead Granted for UK’s First Wind Turbine Blade...


Trending Offshore News

Scarborough Indicative Subsea Layout (Not To Scale) - Credit: Woodside

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last...
Activity
Credit: Lukoil

Lukoil Makes Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
North America

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

SEA-KIT's USV Equipped with Innovative Connectivity Solution by Inmarsat

SEA-KIT's USV Equipped with Innovative Connectivity Solution by Inmarsat

United Oil & Gas Gets More Time at Offshore License in Jamaica

United Oil & Gas Gets More Time at Offshore License in Jamaica

Tekmar Energy to Protect Cables at Parkwind's German Offshore Wind Farm

Tekmar Energy to Protect Cables at Parkwind's German Offshore Wind Farm

PGS Wins 4D Seismic Survey Gig in North Sea

PGS Wins 4D Seismic Survey Gig in North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine