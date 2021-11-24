Tekmar Energy to Protect Cables at Parkwind's German Offshore Wind Farm

Tekmar Energy has won a contract with Global Offshore to supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind project developed by Parkwind. The project will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in Germany.

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, in September signed a contract for the installation and burial of 27 array cables at the offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Global Offshore is responsible for the project management and marine engineering; cable protection systems supply and installation, pre and post lay surveys, cable loading and laying, cable burial, and post-burial survey.

Now, with the CPS system contract awarded, Tekmar Energy will design, manufacture, and supply TekTube CPS to protect the wind farms array cables as they transition from the seabed into the wind turbine foundation at 27 separate locations. The CPS will be manufactured at Tekmar Energy's facility in the North East of England and delivered to Global Offshore in 2022.

Arcadis Ost 1 is planned for full operation in 2023.







