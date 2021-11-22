Oil Industry's Training Tech Adoption Gives Boost to VR and Software Firm 3t Transform

3t Transform, a 3t Energy Group company, previously known as NeutronVR said Monday it had, in the past year, doubled turnover, launched several technology products, and secured 34 new global customers with plans for more growth by 2023.

The company develops training technology such as virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twins, mobile apps, and software to manage competency and training.

3t Transform said it has seen interest in its products soar during the Covid-19 crisis as businesses speed up digital transformation programs. The company has during that time signed contracts with oil firms such as BP, TotalEnergies, and Serica Energy.

For BP, the company is developing immersive training technology including a virtual reality digital twin of BP’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and hub facilities. This technology will be used to familiarise personnel with the facility’s layout to help them learn operating systems and procedures in an engaging and effective way.

3t Transform said it has expanded from a team of 16 to 51 and secured multi-million-pound global training projects in Asia, USA, and the Middle East - almost doubling its turnover in the past twelve months.

The company, which did not share the financial details about the contracts secured, is now planning to build on its success and says it has ambitious growth plans over the next 18 months with new job creation and new technology launches planned.