Offshore Cable Maker NKT Sets Up Shop in Poland

Danish offshore power cable supplier NKT is setting up a local presence in Poland, the next big thing in the European offshore wind sector, to prepare for the growing demand for both on- and offshore power cables.

NKT will open its new center in Gdynia, Poland, close to the Baltic Sea where several offshore wind farms are expected to be located.

"The growing focus on renewable energy in Poland is not only great for the environment. It also provides growth opportunities for us in the emerging offshore wind industry and with the general need to reinforce the power grid. We already have a strong footprint in Poland, and it is natural for us to take steps to strengthen our position in the country with the new execution hub," says Alexander Kara, CEO in NKT.

The company said it was preparing to support Poland in the country’s transition to renewable energy driven by a national ambition to install up to 11 GW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea by 2040.

"NKT is strategically well-positioned for the market opportunities in Poland with its high-voltage facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, and Cologne, Germany," it said.

Hiring

NKT expects to hire the first power cable jointers by the end of 2021 and will hire additional people to the execution center as the potential market opportunities emerge with the first offshore wind projects materializing in the coming years.

With two existing manufacturing sites in Poland specializing in building wires, low-voltage power cables and PVC compounds, NKT is also well-positioned to meet the growing demand for power cables driven by the expected reinforcement of the Polish power grid, the firm said.