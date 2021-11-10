Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Taps Boskalis for Cable Installation at Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 Projects

November 10, 2021

Credit: Boskalis

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis will install inter-array cables at Ørsted's for the German Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms. 

Boskalis said Wednesday that the contract would include the transport, installation, and burial of a combined total of 106 inter-array cables.

The company will use the Boka Ocean cable laying vessel.  Boskalis acquired the 136-meter-long vessel earlier this year and will equip it with a 4,000-ton turntable. Cable installation activities are scheduled for early 2024. Boskalis did not share the financial details of the award.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms will have a capacity of 900 MW and 242 MW respectively. 

Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Germany in the North Sea. Combined, these two offshore wind farms are expected to deliver green renewable energy to approximately 1.2 million German households. The award of the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Ørsted.
 

