Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

November 5, 2021

Credit: Aker Offshore Wind
Credit: Aker Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, and Statkraft have agreed to jointly bid for, develop, construct, and operate offshore wind and associated infrastructure for the Utsira Nord license area offshore Norway.

The equal partnership will submit an application to the Norwegian authorities for the development of a commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm in the Utsira Nord license area in the Norwegian North Sea.

Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Aker Offshore Wind and CEO of Aker Horizons, said: “Together with Ocean Winds and Statkraft, we have formed a partnership of experienced developers and operators to push the boundaries for offshore floating wind and develop new value chains for Norwegian industry. 

"Aker Offshore Wind brings the capabilities and experience from five decades in the offshore industry to scale and industrialize floating wind in a sustainable way. At Utsira Nord, the ambition is to further develop and industrialize technology based on Principle Power’s market-leading floating substructure technology.”

Spyridon Martinis, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Winds, said the aim was to deploy all the know-how, experience and technology of Ocean Winds, especially the one acquired at Windfloat Atlantic, the world's first semi-submersible floating wind farm in operation since last year in Portugal, to contribute the best to the new Utsira Nord project.

The announcement comes just a few days after TotalEnergies, Iberdrola, and Norsk Havvind said they'd teamed up to respond to the Norwegian authorities' call for tenders for the development of floating and bottom-fixed wind projects for a cumulated capacity of 4.5 GW at two offshore sites in southern Norway.

Activity Industry News Engineering Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

TenneT Proposes Speeding Up Construction of German...
Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

Norway: OKEA Eyes Floating Wind Power for Draugen Platform


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Energean (file photo)

Energean's Karish Field 'On Track' for First Gas in...
Activity
Valaris 122/ Credit: CapTom - MarineTraffic.com

Shell Gearing Up to Spud Jaws Well in North Sea
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds, Statkraft Eye Floating Wind Farms Off Norway

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Dominion Energy Files Plans for 2.6GW CVOW Project to Virginia Authorities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine