PGS, Partners Start 3D Survey Off Malaysia

Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition company PGS has started a multiclient 3D survey in the Sarawak Basin, Malaysia.

The survey is being carried out on behalf of the seismic consortium comprising PGS, TGS, and WesternGeco, using the Ramform Sovereign vessel.

The prefunded MC3D survey over ca 8500 sq. km targets the West Luconia province of Sarawak. This area consists of Tertiary clastic and carbonate targets similar to Sabah, being part of the greater northwest Borneo Sundaland geological province, PGS said.

PGS seismic vessel Ramform Sovereign is towing an innovative wide-tow source, a broadband multisensor GeoStreamer configuration of 14 streamers each 8025m long and with a streamer separation of 93.75 meters.

The acreage covered in this survey is included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 along with other open blocks. Fast-track results will be delivered for early block evaluation, PGS said.

According to PGS, this is the first phase of a multi-year contract awarded by Petronas in 2020 to the Sabah-Sarawak seismic consortium, through competitive bidding to acquire and process up to 105 000 sq. km of MultiClient 3D data over a 5-year period in the Sarawak Basin. Credit: PGS