McDermott Delivers Bridges, Flare for TotalEnergies' Tyra Project Offshore Denmark

Offshore construction and installation firm McDermott has said it has recently completed its first delivery of two bridges and a flare for TotalEnergies' Tyra redevelopment project offshore Denmark.

The work package for the Tyra Redevelopment is executed from McDermott's fabrication yard in Batam, Indonesia, and includes the Tyra East G (TEG) natural gas processing topside, two 328-foot bridges (100 meters) and a 449-foot flare (137 meters), McDermott said Monday.

"With the close-out of onshore commissioning on the two bridges and flare complete, the team is fully focused on construction close-out on the TEG module in preparation for the onshore commissioning and sail away next year," the company said.

"The completion of McDermott's first delivery sail away for the Tyra Redevelopment project is a major achievement," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Morten Hesselager Pedersen, Vice President, Head of the Tyra Redevelopment, TotalEnergies EP Denmark said: "The first sail away of new facilities from our Batam yard was an important step towards rebuilding the Tyra field to support TotalEnergies' vision and pursuit of sustainable operations."

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, a project that was sanctioned by the DUC in 2017.

The Tyra Redevelopment consists of three main elements: Removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and 13 meters extension of the existing jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a new process platform, and a new accommodation platform.

Once online, the redeveloped Tyra will produce enough gas to power 1.5 million homes in Denmark, with production at peak expected at 60000 boepd.

In July this year, Singapore's offshore platform constructor Sembcorp Marine completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges for the project, with Heerema installing the delivered facilities in August.



