TGS, CGG, PGS Launch Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Offshore seismic data companies TGS, CGG, and PGS, a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to "three of the world’s largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in." They've named the ecosystem Versal.

"Versal is an independent, secure, cloud-based, multi-client seismic data ecosystem where clients can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place. As a result, E&P teams can now capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for their subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation," the companies said in a press statement.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "This landmark collaboration with CGG and PGS provides a foundation for our clients to universally view, access and build innovative subsurface workflows at the click of a button. Versal’s ability to improve decision-making with less uncertainty underpins its initiative to provide the best customer service to our clients and future clients. I look forward to Versal’s evolution to increase data richness for users.”

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “Versal is unique in streamlining industry access to more than 70% of the seismic multi-client market through a vendor-neutral, cloud-based common ecosystem. We are pleased to work together with TGS and PGS to bring this needed service to the market and offer client teams an easier and more efficient way to access the data they need to identify new opportunities and optimize field performance.”

Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS said: “We believe that energy companies’ workflows will be transformed with Versal, enabling them to achieve their goals through rapid access to secure cloud-based multi-client seismic data and entitlements. Versal has created an environment that will benefit both the consumers of seismic data and the data providers over the longer term. We are proud and excited by the launch of this successful industry-wide digitalization initiative.”