DEME Offshore Installs Final Foundation for Ørsted’s Giant Offshore Wind Farm in UK

Belgian offshore installation company DEME Offshore has installed the final and 165th monopile foundation at Ørsted’s Hornsea Two wind farm, in the UK. The wind farm will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world once operational in 2022.

Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore Renewables said: "DEME’s logistics and engineering teams have put in an extraordinary performance. They had to ensure a continual flow of components which were transported from three different fabrication ports to the base port in Eemshaven in the Netherlands. The heaviest piles weighed around 1,250 tonnes and had a diameter of 9.5 m, therefore DEME Offshore’s engineers designed specialized equipment to make the installation process as efficient as possible.”

DEME Offshore is also responsible for the installation of wind turbines at Hornsea Two.

Currently, DEME Offshore’s sister vessels ‘Sea Installer’ and ‘Sea Challenger’ are installing the 165 8 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines.

"With over 100 turbines now installed, the wind farm’s generation assets are well on the way to completion," DEME Offshore said Tuesday.

As well as the Transport & Installation scope for the turbines and foundations, two of DEME’s fall pipe vessels carried out the scour protection at 89 locations.

Located approximately 89 km off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea Two will generate up to 1.4GW of electricity for UK households when fully operational in 2022.

"Hornsea Two is the third offshore wind farm project where DEME Offshore has been responsible for the installation of more than 100 foundations," Deme Offshore said.