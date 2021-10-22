Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon to Close Two Houston-area Office Towers

October 22, 2021

© Katherine Welles / Adobe Stock
© Katherine Welles / Adobe Stock

Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday.

Last year, Exxon announced a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion.

Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands, Texas, will be relocated to the main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said. Bloomberg first reported the news.

Closing the two offices mean the company could lose more than $1 million in tax abatement agreements with the Woodlands Township, for which a minimum number of employees was required.

"As the tax discussions are resolved, we look forward to welcoming those employees back to our larger space on the Houston campus," Exxon said in a note.

The company has been conducting performance assessment programs resulting in job dismissals and voluntary departures. "The assessment process is not a headcount reduction exercise," Exxon said. "Employees who separate from the company through the annual assessment process may be backfilled."


(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

North America Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

File image: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profit Misses Estimates
Credit: Troy V Smith/AdobeStock

Talos Energy, TechnipFMC Working on CCS Solutions for U.S....


Trending Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Industry News
Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Exxon to Close Two Houston-area Office Towers

Exxon to Close Two Houston-area Office Towers

US Takes Step Toward Oil and Gas Auction Off Alaska Coast Next Year

US Takes Step Toward Oil and Gas Auction Off Alaska Coast Next Year

Italian Bank Could Fund Novatek's Giant Arctic LNG 2 Project

Italian Bank Could Fund Novatek's Giant Arctic LNG 2 Project

Shell Expects Ida-hit Offshore Platform to Restart in November

Shell Expects Ida-hit Offshore Platform to Restart in November

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine