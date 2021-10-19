Harland & Wolff's Arnish Facility to Build Subsea Templates for Black Sea Project

Harland & Wolff Group, until recently known as Infrastrata, has secured work for its Arnish facility on the west coast of Scotland.

The company said Tuesday that Harland & Wolff (Arnish) has been awarded a contract for the fabrication of four suction piles for a sub-sea template of an energy project in the Black Sea. It did not say who the client was nor where in the Black Sea the templates would be installed.

"Whilst the contract is small, relative to the recent Saipem award and forms part of the company's expected pipeline for this year, the Board believes that this key win validates the company's strategy of getting its Arnish facility into a state of operational preparedness for the wider renewables sector in the UK," Harland & Wolff Group said.

The company got hold of the Arnish facility when it earlier this year acquired substantially all of the assets of Burntisland Fabrication, also known as BiFab, a company that entered into administration in late 2020. BiFab specialized in major fabrication works from facilities in Scotland for the oil and gas, renewable, and infrastructure industries.

"With Arnish now moving to full operations, it will be fabricating four suction piles - two at seven and a half meters diameter and twenty meters length, and two at six meters diameter and twelve meters length," Harland & Wolff said Tuesday.

The contract which will take four and a half months to complete marks Arnish's first external contract in addition to the work that it is already being undertaken for H&W's Methil facility, which was also acquired in BiFab transaction.

"The execution of this new contract now concludes the reactivation process of all yards, which are winning work in their own right," Harland & Wolff said.

Further, the company said it has bid for several additional contracts "that management believes will flow through Arnish in the coming weeks and months. "

"Major infrastructure developments across numerous sectors are beginning to move ahead to either construction or commercialization stages and Arnish, with its specialist large-diameter rolling equipment, is well placed to be a beneficiary as its capacity is expected to be in high demand," the company said.

John Wood, Group CEO of commented: "I am delighted to report that Arnish is now fully operational. We have taken the time to bring the site up to operational readiness. The works conducted by the local team have garnered positive reviews by clients who have inspected and audited the yard. Arnish offers something quite different compared to our other yards and, looking ahead, the specialist large rolling equipment is set to be booked for extended periods by clients given the vast array of projects that require large diameter rolling of steel."