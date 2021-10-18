Shearwater in 'Major' 3D Seismic Project Offshore South Africa

Offshore seismic services contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured what it says is “a major” 3D seismic survey contract for acquisition in South Africa.

Using the Amazon Warrior seismic vessel, Shearwater will acquire over 6,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data.

“The Amazon class vessels are seismic acquisition vessels designed from the ground up with the customer in mind. The vessels provide a stable platform for seismic acquisition in challenging seas and are ideally suited to conditions offshore South Africa,” Shearwater said Monday.

The project is expected to last around four months.

Shearwater did not say when the project would start, nor who the client was. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.