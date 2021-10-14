Shearwater Starts 4D Survey for TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

Marine seismic services firm Shearwater GeoServices has kicked off a 4D monitor survey for TotalEnergies' Angolan subsidiary Total E&P Angola.

The survey comprises a two-month Wide Azimuth Towed Streamer (WATS) 4D monitor survey in the Louro-Mostarda Development areas of Block 32. T

Shearwater's Amazon Conqueror, equipped with the Isometrix multi-component streamer system will be used for the survey, in conjunction with the SW Tasman and SW Cook source vessels.



“We are delighted to see the Amazon Conqueror return to Angola for this multi-component 4D survey,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “4D seismic surveys are critical to optimizing production from existing oil fields. Shearwater has the vessels and seismic technology required to deliver repeatable and reliable 4D surveys.”

Shearwater previously conducted 4D survey work in Angola in H1 2021, also for TotalEnergies.