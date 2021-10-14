Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP to Buy All Oil Produced from Cliff Head Offshore Field (Australia)

October 14, 2021

Credit: Triangle Energy/Ping Energy
Credit: Triangle Energy/Ping Energy

BP Singapore has agreed to offtake crude oil produced from the Cliff Head oil field, offshore W. Australia.

BP has signed a binding deal to buy the oil from the offshore oil field with the Cliff Head Joint Venture consisting of Triangle Energy and Pilot Energy. 

Under the terms of deal, BP Singapore will purchase 100% of the crude produced from the Cliff Head Oil Field, commingled with crude and condensate of other producers (Designated Seller Groups), on FOB Kwinana terms.  

Triangle Energy, will act as the operating agent on behalf of all of the Designated Seller Groups in relation to each of their offtake agreements and has entered into an agreement with each of the Designated Seller Groups to govern the provision of these services. 

The offtake agreement  will  operate in tandem with the already executed Product Storage and Services Agreement (Storage Agreement) with
BP Kwinana.

The Designated Seller Groups have each entered into a Storage Agreement with BP Kwinana, operating together, pursuant to which the Designated Seller Groups have leased tanks at Kwinana, Perth, Western Australia for storing the Designated Seller Groups' crude oil and condensate on a commingled basis.

The initial term of the Offtake Agreement is aligned with the term of the Storage Agreement. The offtake is for the entire production quantity from the Cliff Head oil field, and pricing is at a fixed discount to Brent. BP Singapore has been granted a right to match any offers for the sale of Cliff Head Product sold on a standalone basis for a period of 3 years following the delivery period. 

According to a statement released Thursday, the producers may be subject to penalties and liabilities if they, or another Designated Seller Group member, delivers off-specification product.  

Based on current storage levels, the Cliff Head Joint Venture expects that the first lifting will take place in October 2021. 

 

Australia/NZ Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Beach Energy

Beach Energy Hires Wood for Trefoil Development FEED...
Shell's Gulf of Mexico platform - Copyright Mike Duhon Productions/ via Shell

Shell Warns of $400M Hurricane Hit, But Sees Boost from...


Trending Offshore News

Image credit. Samtmendher/MarineTraffic.com

Aquadrill Nets Two-well Offshore Drilling Deal in...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: SBM Offshore/YouTube Video Screenshot

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's LNG2Wire Floater Concept
Activity

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

VIDEO: Guyana-bound Prosperity FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

VIDEO: Guyana-bound Prosperity FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

Oil Rises on IEA Demand Forecast

Oil Rises on IEA Demand Forecast

Shearwater Starts 4D Survey for TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

Shearwater Starts 4D Survey for TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

ARAS Marine Buys Falcon ROV

ARAS Marine Buys Falcon ROV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine