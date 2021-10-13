DeltaTek Secures Patents for ArticuLock Tech

UK-based oil and gas well construction firm DeltaTek Global has been granted US, European and Norwegian patents for its ArticuLock technology.

According to DeltaTek, its ArticuLock tool, based on a ball and socket concept, is capable of mitigating weather-related downtime by opening up weather windows for installing subsea equipment in more adverse environmental conditions, ultimately eliminating bending stress from rigid landing strings for a safer deployment.

The company said that the technology has been utilized in several successful deployments, most recently offshore in Norway.

"The system was used to de-couple the fixed MODU [mobile offshore drilling unit] from the hanging conductor, which was suspended beneath ArticuLock, whilst shallow gas pilot hole and top hole dual drilling operations were ongoing.

"As a result, the client was able to safely execute dual drilling operations, retaining the opportunity to move off location without the hanging conductor potentially damaging the rig equipment," DeltaTek said.



