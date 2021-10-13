Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeltaTek Secures Patents for ArticuLock Tech

October 13, 2021

UK-based oil and gas well construction firm DeltaTek Global has been granted US, European and Norwegian patents for its ArticuLock technology.

According to DeltaTek, its ArticuLock tool, based on a ball and socket concept, is capable of mitigating weather-related downtime by opening up weather windows for installing subsea equipment in more adverse environmental conditions, ultimately eliminating bending stress from rigid landing strings for a safer deployment.

The company said that the technology has been utilized in several successful deployments, most recently offshore in Norway. 

"The system was used to de-couple the fixed MODU [mobile offshore drilling unit] from the hanging conductor, which was suspended beneath ArticuLock, whilst shallow gas pilot hole and top hole dual drilling operations were ongoing. 

"As a result, the client was able to safely execute dual drilling operations, retaining the opportunity to move off location without the hanging conductor potentially damaging the rig equipment," DeltaTek said.

Subsea Well Operations Technology

