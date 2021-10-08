SeaBird Exploration Secures One-year Charter for 'Fulmar Explorer'

Marine seismic services firm SeaBird Exploration has signed a one-year contract with an unnamed repeat client for the use of its Fulmar Explorer vessel.

The contract, which starts in November 2021, replaces the letter of intent that was announced by Seabird Exploration in July.

SeaBird at the time said the deal was for a source vessel contract with a "leading operator."

According to SeaBird's July statement, the operator has specifically requested the Fulmar Explorer vessel for the work program. The 80.35 meters long Fulmar Explorer, built in 2009, joined the SeaBird Exploration fleet in 2019. The vessel's previous name was BOA Galatea.

"The Fulmar Explorer is in the final stage of outfitting to a high-end OBN source vessel for the future, with capability for nine gun strings, high volume triple source, and redundancy. Securing a contract with one year's duration in the OBN segment marks a positive shift for SeaBird, with an improved backlog and visibility for 2022", said SeaBird CEO Gunnar Jansen.

The Fulmar Explorer will start mobilizing for the contract already next week, SeaBird said, without providing details on the project location. It in July said the vessel would be deployed in the Western Hemisphere.



