Petrobras Restarts Production from Manati Offshore Field after Leak

October 6, 2021

Image Credit: Petrobras
Brazilian oil company Petrobras has restarted production from the Manati offshore gas field in Brazil, after closure in September due to a leak in the onshore part of the export pipeline.

Production from the field located in the Camamu Basin, in the state of Bahia, resumed on October 3, Sunday, after completion of the repair of the pipeline between the compression station and the gas treatment station, Enauta, Petrobras' partner in the Manati field, said.

Petrobras operates the field with a 35% stake. Enauta holds 45%, GeoPark 10% and Petro Rio 10%. The average production of the field in September was 3.1 million m3/day.

In August 2020, Enauta announced a deal to sell its entire interest in the Manati Field to Gas Bridge S.A. The transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2021.

Manati was discovered in 2000, and production started in 2007. Manati wells are connected by subsea lines to the PMNT-1 platform, a fixed production unit installed at a water depth of 35 meters, 10 kilometers offshore. 

From there, gas flows through a 36 km pipeline to the Compression Plant (SCOMP), where it is compressed and travels another 89 km to the Processing Plant (EVF). In addition to gas, the Manati Field also produces condensate.

 

