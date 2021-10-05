Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside Extends Worley's Service Agreement for W. Australia Gas Plants

October 5, 2021

Pluto LNG Plant/Credit; Woodside

Australian oil and gas firm Woodside has awarded an extension to a non-binding frame agreement with engineering firm Worley to continue supporting the Karratha Gas Plant and Pluto LNG assets in Western Australia.

Pluto LNG processes gas from the offshore Pluto and Xena gas fields in Western Australia. Gas is piped through a 180 km trunkline to a single onshore LNG-processing train.

Karratha Gas Plant processes gas from the North West Shelf Project's offshore gas and condensate fields.

The agreement with Worley covers brownfield engineering services including engineering studies and technical support, front-end engineering and detailed design services for sustaining capital projects, procurement, commissioning, project management, and construction and shutdown management, Worley said Monday.

"Worley has provided brownfield engineering services to Woodside for over 30 years utilizing a variety of contracting models. The original agreement was established in 2018 and this extension is for a further two years with the option to extend," Worley said.

 

Australia/NZ Activity LNG Engineering

