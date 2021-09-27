Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind: Siemens Gamesa’s Service Business Nets One of Largest Deals in Its History

September 27, 2021

Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has secured an extension of the original contract term for servicing the 714 MW East Anglia ONE wind farm in the UK.

Siemens Gamesa said the contract, among the biggest in Siemens Gamesa’s Service business unit’s history, had been extended from five to 15 years with customers ScottishPower Renewables and Bilbao Offshore Holdings Limited.

The deal comes one year after the commissioning of the final of the 102 SWT-7.0-154 turbines. 

All 306 of the 75-meter-long wind turbine blades for East Anglia ONE came from the company’s Hull factory on Humberside, just to the north of the development off England’s east coast. East Anglia ONE provides electricity to the equivalent of 630,000 UK households.

The wind farm is located 43 km off the coast of Suffolk, England, and was completed in July 2020.

Siemens Gamesa said that servicing and maintenance of the wind farm would continue to be carried out from the base at the port of Lowestoft.

"The original development created around 800 jobs for the region, while this contract extension will secure local jobs in the former fishing industry region well into the 2030s," the company said.

The full-scope contract to service and maintain East Anglia ONE includes provision of offshore logistics and jack-up vessels. Access to East Anglia ONE for service will be via a mix of Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and helicopter.

Siemens Gamesa did not share details on the financial aspects of the contact extension.

