Valaris to Provide Offshore Drilling Rig for Dutch CO2 Storage Project

September 21, 2021

Valaris JU-123 - Image Credit: Howard Harrison/MarineTraffic.com
Valaris JU-123 - Image Credit: Howard Harrison/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling company Valaris has won a contract with oil firm TAQA offshore the Netherlands for Valaris JU-123 offshore drilling rig.

The contract for the heavy-duty harsh environment jack-up rig is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is expected to last for at least 60 days.

The contract is for the preparation of a wellbore for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project. In conjunction with this contract, VALARIS JU-123 will be upgraded with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. When in operation, the SCR system will eliminate almost all NOx and SOx emissions from the rig.

The jack-up rig has also secured a one-well contract with Cairn Energy in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 72 days.

Valaris has also been awarded a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum offshore Timor-Leste for Valaris JU-107, a heavy-duty modern jackup. The contract is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an estimated duration of 30 days. 

Carnarvon announced the contract earlier in September when it said it would use the drilling unit to drill the Buffalo-10 well in the Timor Sea. Read More.

