Aker BP Gets Approval to Drill Mugnetind Offshore Prospect

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has received approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to drill offshore wells 7/11-14 S and A, in the North Sea, off Norway.

Aker BP will use Maersk Drilling's Maersk Integrator jack-up drilling rig to drilling one wildcat well at the Mugnetind prospect and one appraisal well, both in production licence 906.

Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 percent. The other partners are Longboat Energy Norge AS (20 percent) and DNO Norge AS (20 percent). The wells will be drilled about 13 kilometers west of the Ula field. These are the first and second wells to be drilled in the license awarded in 2018.

Drilling of the Mugnetind prospect is slated to start at the end of September. The Mugnetind prospect is estimated to contain gross mean prospective resources of 24 mmboe with further potential upside estimated at 47 mmboe on a gross basis.

The chance of success associated with the Mugnetind prospect is 51%, Longboat, Aker BP's partner, said earlier this week.