Norway Allocates Two Areas for CO2 storage

September 14, 2021

Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Norway
The Norwegian government on September 10 announced two areas for applications related to injection and storage of CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf, based on interest from several players in the industry.

"Capture and storage of CO 2 is an area where Norway has a unique opportunity to really make a difference on the road to a global low-emission society. In Norway, we already have unique experience and expertise from the Sleipner and Snøhvit fields and not least the test center at Mongstad. We are building on this through the Langskip project. With today's announcement, we are facilitating more Norwegian projects for CO2 management, said Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said.

Several players in the industry have approached the ministry with a desire to be allocated two specific areas they consider interesting for the storage of CO 2 . One is in the North Sea, the other in the Barents Sea.

"It is gratifying that the industry is now investing and showing its interest in CO 2 storage. This shows that there is potential for a new and important industry on the Norwegian shelf," said Bru.

 

CCS Energy Industry News Activity Decarbonization

