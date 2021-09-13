Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

September 13, 2021

(Photo: Siem Offshore)
(Photo: Siem Offshore)

Siem Offshore said one of its dual fuel platform supply vessels (PSV) has been upgraded with a hybrid battery package, in line with the company’s goals to reduce its environmental footprint.

The installation aboard the 2014-built VS 4411 DF Siem Symphony was conducted at Westcon’s yard on the Norwegian west coast during the second quarter, and the vessel has been assigned the Battery Power notation from DNV. Prior to the conversion, the 5,500-dwt vessel was already equipped to run on marine diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"We are highly satisfied to see the initial results showing an immediate effect on reducing the vessel’s fuel consumption, subsequently contributing to Lundin Energy Norway’s commitment to minimizing the impact of its marine activities through managing the greenest term contract PSV fleet in the world," Siem Offshore said.

The DP2 vessel is 89.2 meters long and 19 meters wide with a 7.4-meter draft. Its cargo deck is 980 square meters.

Offshore LNG Vessels Hybrid Drives Support Vessel Europe Batteries

Related Offshore News

Oil Search's assets in PNG - Credit: Oil Search

Santos, Oil Search Agree to Merge Despite PNG Scrutiny
(Image: NOAA)

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf


Trending Offshore News

Ekofisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Aker Solutions Wins More Work at Tommeliten Alpha...
Engineering
Credit: Mooreast

Mooring Solutions Firm Acquires New Facility, Plans...
Energy

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine