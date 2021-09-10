Aker Solutions Wins More Work at Tommeliten Alpha Development

ConocoPhillips has awarded Norway's Aker Solutions a large topside modification contract for Tommeliten Alpha development, offshore Norway.

The topside modification contract award follows the final investment decision by the license partners and the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work, awarded in October 2020.

The scope for Aker Solutions includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work for topside modifications on some Ekofisk installations, to tie back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development to the existing infrastructure.

ConocoPhillips has previously ordered a subsea production system for the Tommeliten Alpha discovery from Aker Solutions.

"Combined with previous subsea contracts for this field development, the contract award means Aker Solutions has been assigned an integrated responsibility for this field development," Aker Solutions said Friday.

The work will be led by Aker Solutions’ offices in Fornebu and Stavanger and includes construction work at the companies yard in Egersund, as well as offshore work at the Ekofisk Complex. Work begins immediately and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

Aker Solutions has to date won contracts with a combined value of more than NOK 2.7 billion ($313 million) for Tommeliten Alpha development.

Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

Aker Solutions said Friday it would book around NOK 1.2 billion (around $139,1 million) as order intake in the third quarter of 2021 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

The Tommeliten Alpha development is subject to final regulatory approval by Norwegian and UK authorities.



