Maersk Training UK Launches Industry Skills Training Onshore

September 9, 2021

Callum Dewar, UK operations manager. - Credit: Maersk Training
Maersk Training UK has said it has brought its vital ‘industry skills’ program of training onshore for the first time.

The company said it hoped that by launching the product line onshore, it would allow its clients across oil and gas, maritime and wind, with their normal operations through to decommissioning, supporting their training needs regardless of mobilization patterns or issues.

"The onshore service, which will be available at sites in Aberdeen, Newcastle, and Humber, will further strengthen the safety firm’s offerings to the offshore workforce, delivered by experienced instructors and enhanced by first-class technology solutions," the company said.

The courses and facilities have been developed for onshore to allow a straightforward transition between subjects to ensure that training at the center helps to support companies in the current climate and for the future energy mix, Maersk Training UK said.

The program of courses includes OPITO Banksman 1,3 & 4, OPITO Rigger 1,3 & 4, GWO Slinger Signaller, Forklift, OPITO Basic H2S, Rigging loft management, LOLER Awareness, PUWER Awareness & PFPE Inspection

Both theoretical and practical training is available at the centers, with some course content including dedicated training simulators, lifting equipment and relevant PPE equipment.

Callum Dewar, UK operations manager said: “These courses have proved very popular over the years, with offshore personnel benefiting from the key skills learnt and developed. By introducing these onshore, available in our first-class facilities across the UK, we hope to integrate all our safety and survival training to create a truly holistic and fully integrated learning experience for our customers.”

 

Training

