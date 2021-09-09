Macquarie’s GIG Buys Irish Offshore Wind Farm Project

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) said Thursday it had acquired Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, the developer of the Sceirde Rocks offshore wind farm, in Galway, Ireland.

Sceirde Rocks is a proposed 400 MW offshore wind farm, which will be capable of generating enough energy to power the equivalent of up to 295,000 homes.

"The Galway-based renewable energy project is at the vanguard of Ireland’s offshore energy revolution, having been designated as one of seven ‘Relevant Status’ developments by the Department of Environment, Climate Action and Communications. This designation positions the Sceirde Rocks development to be in the first wave of offshore wind projects in Ireland for delivery by 2030," GIG said.

Ireland has an objective of achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030. To achieve this, over 5 GW of offshore wind energy is expected to be developed by the end of the decade, GIG added, citing Ireland's government data.

"The Sceirde Rocks project will play a critical role in meeting these targets, increasing domestic energy production and improving security of energy supply by reducing Ireland’s dependence on imported coal, oil, and gas. When operational, it’s estimated the project will reduce Irish carbon emissions by up to 457 Kt CO2 emissions avoided per annum," GIG, which is currently developing 14 GW of offshore wind across the world, said.

Sceirde Rocks will be GIG’s first offshore wind investment in Ireland.



