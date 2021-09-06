Aker Offshore Wind, Hexicon Name Directors for Swedish Floating Wind JV

Former Swedish Finance Minister Pär Nuder and former Vattenfall executive Mikael Kramer - both Swedish - have joined the Board of Directors a new joint venture between Norway's Aker Offshore Wind and Swedish firm Hexicon which will develop floating wind offshore Sweden.



2With Sweden’s plans to produce 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, the partners see a clear opportunity for offshore wind projects as the market develops," Aker Offshore Wind said Monday.

Nuder, former Minister of Finance for Sweden, has for the past decade worked in the private sector as a board member and strategic advisor to several companies and organizations, including the Albright Stonebridge Group and the private equity fund EQT. For eight years, he was also the chairman of AP3, one of the national pension funds. Kramer previously held the role of Head of Group Mergers and Acquisitions at Vattenfall during a period of the company's European expansion.

"Together, Aker Offshore Wind and Hexicon bring unique capabilities and experience. Aker Offshore Wind, through the Aker group of companies, brings to the project its learnings and know-how from five decades of planning, designing, and executing offshore projects in the North Sea and elsewhere globally. Aker has a core expertise in project planning and execution methodology, technology know-how and fabrication competencies to scale and industrialize offshore wind in a sustainable way," Aker Offshore Wind said.



Stockholm-based Hexicon was founded in 2009 and has an experienced team that is developing floating offshore wind projects with other industry partners in countries such as South Korea and Scotland. Offshore wind in Sweden is an early-stage market with large potential and Hexicon is the only dedicated floating wind developer in the domestic market, the company said.

Marcus Thor, Chief Executive Officer of Hexicon, said: “Sweden is an attractive market for offshore wind and has set a target to reach ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Our projects have the potential to provide a stable and clean energy generation long term, which benefits both Swedish industry and Swedish consumers.”

The remaining four members of the Board of Directors are representatives from Aker Offshore Wind and Hexicon.