Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

September 3, 2021

Credit: McDermott
Credit: McDermott

Offshore installation firm McDermott has completed the transportation and installation of a central processing platform jacket, wellhead service deck, and conducted topside floatover as part of an Idemitsu-operated offshore project in Vietnam.

McDermott, working as a subcontractor of the main EPCIC contractor PTSC M&C, conducted the work on the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet (SVDN) gas and condensate field developments in the Nam Con Son Basin, offshore Vietnam.

Completion of the first part of the campaign included a jacket launch using McDermott's Derrick Barge 30 (DB30) in water depth of approximately 372 feet (113.4 meters). At 12,600 metric tons, it is the heaviest and largest jacket launched in Vietnam at that water depth.

The second part of the campaign included the largest floatover installation of a central processing platform topside in Vietnam, weighing 14,500 metric tons. The installation was achieved through a tight-slot floatover with less than four inches of clearance on either side, the company said.

The Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet project is 350km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. Production of gas and condensate from the Sao Vang field started in November 2020, and, according to available info, Dai Nguyet is expected to start production in early 2022.


Energy Activity Production Asia

Related Offshore News

Noble Globetrotter II - Credit: René van der Kloet/MarineTraffic.com

Noble Corp. Sends Force Majeure Notice to Shell over...
Credit: TAQA

TAQA Looking to Sell Oil & Gas Business


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni Makes Major Oil Find at Its First Ever Well Drilled...
Energy
© Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Noble Drillship Damaged by Hurricane Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

BSOG Project a Litmus Test for Romanian Offshore Gas Investments

BSOG Project a Litmus Test for Romanian Offshore Gas Investments

Kumul Petroleum Awarded Pandora License Offshore PNG

Kumul Petroleum Awarded Pandora License Offshore PNG

Offshore Vessel Hits Platform at South Pars Field, Off Iran

Offshore Vessel Hits Platform at South Pars Field, Off Iran

McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine