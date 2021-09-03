McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

Offshore installation firm McDermott has completed the transportation and installation of a central processing platform jacket, wellhead service deck, and conducted topside floatover as part of an Idemitsu-operated offshore project in Vietnam.

McDermott, working as a subcontractor of the main EPCIC contractor PTSC M&C, conducted the work on the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet (SVDN) gas and condensate field developments in the Nam Con Son Basin, offshore Vietnam.

Completion of the first part of the campaign included a jacket launch using McDermott's Derrick Barge 30 (DB30) in water depth of approximately 372 feet (113.4 meters). At 12,600 metric tons, it is the heaviest and largest jacket launched in Vietnam at that water depth.

The second part of the campaign included the largest floatover installation of a central processing platform topside in Vietnam, weighing 14,500 metric tons. The installation was achieved through a tight-slot floatover with less than four inches of clearance on either side, the company said.

The Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet project is 350km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. Production of gas and condensate from the Sao Vang field started in November 2020, and, according to available info, Dai Nguyet is expected to start production in early 2022.





