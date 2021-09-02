Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bourbon to Support Shell's Exploration Campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé

September 2, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Carlos Antonio Perez Dasilva / MarineTraffic.com
Offshore vessel owner Bourbon has secured a contract with Shell to provide international freight forwarding, integrated logistics services, and platform supply vessel services to support two deepwater offshore exploration campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé.

The project scope covers the international shipment and clearance of Shell's and its subcontractors’ equipment from Houston to Walvis Bay, the management of the logistics base, and associated services (handling & lifting, material management, storage and warehousing, waste management, tank cleaning …) and the provision of three Platform Supply Vessels of which two PX105 & one P105 vessel.

The precise timing of the drilling is to be announced and each well is expected to last for 60 days, Bourbon said.

 

