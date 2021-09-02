Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Stops Offshore Crew Changes from Hurricane-hit Heliport in Louisiana

September 2, 2021

Shell's Mars B Olympus platform / Copyright Mike Duhon Productions / Shell file photo
Shell's Mars B Olympus platform / Copyright Mike Duhon Productions / Shell file photo

Shell said its crew-change heliport in Houma, Louisiana, sustained "significant damage" as a result of Hurricane Ida and that it would halt crew changes to and from its sites until a temporary heliport is established.

The company said it is still assessing assets that were in the path of the storm. It performed a flyover earlier this week but plans more detailed assessments of offshore facilities by helicopter. 

Its Mars, Olympus, and Ursa assets were intact and on location, the company added. 

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by David Goodman)

Energy Activity Production Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security Crew

Related Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

TAQA Looking to Sell Oil & Gas Business
Credit: otmman/AdobeStock

U.S. to Resume Oil Drilling Auctions to Comply with Court...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noreco

PHOTO: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs First Tyra Topsides
Offshore
Credit: ADNOC

In a First, ADNOC Awards Offshore Block 5 Rights to Four...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Retrofit: Eidesvik, Aker BP Partner Up to Cut Emissions from Existing OSV Fleet by 'at least' 70%

Retrofit: Eidesvik, Aker BP Partner Up to Cut Emissions from Existing OSV Fleet by 'at least' 70%

Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

Shell Stops Offshore Crew Changes from Hurricane-hit Heliport in Louisiana

Shell Stops Offshore Crew Changes from Hurricane-hit Heliport in Louisiana

First Walk to Work Campaign Starts at Neptune Energy's Cygnus Field in UK North Sea

First Walk to Work Campaign Starts at Neptune Energy's Cygnus Field in UK North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine