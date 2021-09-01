Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Van Oord Set to Install Italy's First Offshore Wind Farm

September 1, 2021

Credit: Van Oord
Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has secured a contract to install offshore wind turbines at Italy's first offshore wind farm.

The company's offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution has this week set sail to Italy where it will install the monopiles, secondary steel, and the wind turbines at the Taranto offshore wind farm. The monopile will be installed in cooperation with MENCK, which will supply one MHU 800S hydraulic hammer spread, including service technicians. The installation is expected to take 16 days.

Consisting of 10 wind turbines, the Taranto wind farm will be the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea. The wind farm, located near the Taranto harbor, will have a capacity of 30 MW and estimated output of 58,000 MWh per year.

Van Oord signed a contract with the Italian developer Renexia SpA, a subsidiary of Toto Holding, for the transport and installation of the 10 foundations and turbines. 

The turbines, at 3MW each, will be provided by China's Ming Yang Smart Energy, which recently announced plans to build the world's largest offshore wind turbine with a 16MW capacity.


