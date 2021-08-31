Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Expro Completes P&A Work for Petronas in Mauritania

August 31, 2021

Oilfield services firm Expro has completed an integrated Plug and Abandonment (P&A) contract for Petronas in Mauritania.

The well intervention scope of the P&A project used Expro’s integrated Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS) for intervention and barrier placement on 15 wells for PCMPL’s Chinguetti Field Phase II works. 

"The system’s compact nature provided considerable time savings by retrieving the subsea trees without an additional run. This was further enhanced by the efficient parallel deployment of the OWIRS and rig blow-out preventer from the auxiliary well and primary well center through the rig’s dual derrick capabilities," Expro said.

Under the contract,  valued at more than $20 million, Expro provided services including the subsea well access system, surface flowhead, umbilicals, topsides control equipment and installation, and an intervention workover control system (IWOCS) package for controlling both the OWIRS and Xmas tree systems. 

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, commented:"The OWIRS system is a highly reliable compact system with an extensive track record in riser to surface subsea well access operations. This system performed over 250 functions during the project with 100% operational uptime and no non-productive time (NPT) incurred. To further demonstrate its reliability post-operation, a gas testing program of work was successfully performed on completion of the 15 wells, prior to any post-job maintenance being carried out and before readiness for the next project."

"This campaign was our first venture into the intervention riser system market. Despite the logistical and HSE challenges created by the global pandemic, we are proud to have demonstrated our technology’s success and the integrated ability for these types of subsea P&A operations, supported by our team’s extraordinary performance, commitment, flexibility and dedication to PCMPL.

“The campaign’s success combined with our continued expansion of our subsea well access offering has helped us to secure several new contracts across Asia and Australia, enhancing Expro’s already strong presence in the subsea well access market," Cheyne said.

Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Decommissioning Africa Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

Hurricane Ida - Credit: Image credit: European Space Agency via NASA

Hurricane Ida Shuts 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Crude...
Troll A with new Troll phase 3 module - Photo: Øyvind Gravås and Even Kleppa, Equinor

Equinor Brings Online 'Highly Profitable' Troll Phase 3


Trending Offshore News

Noble GlobeTrotter II - Credit: Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Hurricane Ida: All Workers Safe on Noble Corp. GoM...
Drilling
Hurricane Ida - Credit: Image credit: European Space Agency via NASA

Hurricane Ida Shuts 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Crude...
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Jersey Oil & Gas Delays Greater Buchan Plans to Allow for Electrification Studies Completion

Jersey Oil & Gas Delays Greater Buchan Plans to Allow for Electrification Studies Completion

Indonesia: SKK Migas Approves Plans for Ubadari Gas Field and Vorwata CCUS Project

Indonesia: SKK Migas Approves Plans for Ubadari Gas Field and Vorwata CCUS Project

VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

Borr Drilling Secures Contracts for Rig Duo in W. Africa

Borr Drilling Secures Contracts for Rig Duo in W. Africa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine