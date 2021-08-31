Expro Completes P&A Work for Petronas in Mauritania

Oilfield services firm Expro has completed an integrated Plug and Abandonment (P&A) contract for Petronas in Mauritania.

The well intervention scope of the P&A project used Expro’s integrated Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS) for intervention and barrier placement on 15 wells for PCMPL’s Chinguetti Field Phase II works.

"The system’s compact nature provided considerable time savings by retrieving the subsea trees without an additional run. This was further enhanced by the efficient parallel deployment of the OWIRS and rig blow-out preventer from the auxiliary well and primary well center through the rig’s dual derrick capabilities," Expro said.

Under the contract, valued at more than $20 million, Expro provided services including the subsea well access system, surface flowhead, umbilicals, topsides control equipment and installation, and an intervention workover control system (IWOCS) package for controlling both the OWIRS and Xmas tree systems.

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, commented:"The OWIRS system is a highly reliable compact system with an extensive track record in riser to surface subsea well access operations. This system performed over 250 functions during the project with 100% operational uptime and no non-productive time (NPT) incurred. To further demonstrate its reliability post-operation, a gas testing program of work was successfully performed on completion of the 15 wells, prior to any post-job maintenance being carried out and before readiness for the next project."

"This campaign was our first venture into the intervention riser system market. Despite the logistical and HSE challenges created by the global pandemic, we are proud to have demonstrated our technology’s success and the integrated ability for these types of subsea P&A operations, supported by our team’s extraordinary performance, commitment, flexibility and dedication to PCMPL.

“The campaign’s success combined with our continued expansion of our subsea well access offering has helped us to secure several new contracts across Asia and Australia, enhancing Expro’s already strong presence in the subsea well access market," Cheyne said.