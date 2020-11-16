Expro Bags 5-Year Well Intervention Contract with Chevron in Australia

Oilfield services company Expro has said it has secured "a major contract" for its subsea riserless well intervention (RWI) solution with Chevron in Australia.

Under the five-year contract of an undisclosed value, Expro's Australian subsidiary Expro Group Australia will supply light well intervention vessel services for the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility.

"The RWI system, which was launched at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) last year, provides a reliable wire through-water integrated solution for carrying out cost effective intervention and/or abandonment operations on all types of subsea wells," Expro said.

The intervention package is complete with well access and multiple conveyance methods, including slickline, eline, and the company’s new CoilHose technology, which substitutes coiled tubing’s conventional steel pipe with hose, Expro said.

Graham Cheyne, Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, said: “In 2019, we expanded our subsea intervention capabilities with the introduction of two new well access solutions to the market – the RWI and the IRS. Our partnership with an intervention vessel provider combines our efforts to provide a full subsea package to meet our customers’ requirements."

The company did not say who the intervention vessel partner was.

Expro said it has recently invested in an $11m multi-purpose built facility in Perth which will support the Chevron contract. The facility will have a 2,100 square meter dedicated light well intervention area for storage and maintenance of specific equipment.

