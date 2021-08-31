Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hurricane Ida: Some 95% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Still Shut

August 31, 2021

Credit: GJGK_Photography/AdobeStock
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.72 million barrels of output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The powerful storm on Sunday tore through the central Gulf, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of oil and gas production platforms and drilling rigs, a U.S. tally showed. Oil companies on Monday were beginning to assess their facilities, several said.

Some 2,087 million cubic feet of natural gas output, or 94% of average production, remained shut in, energy companies reported to the BSEE at mid-day.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for about 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production. 

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security

