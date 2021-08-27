Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

August 27, 2021

Patrick Gilly - Credit: Ramboll
Patrick Gilly - Credit: Ramboll

Danish engineering firm Ramboll has appointed Patrick Gilly, a former Managing Director of Total E&P Denmark as director to lead the green transition of its oil and gas services business.

"The green transition is high on the agenda in Ramboll. In the part of Ramboll that works with renewable energy, and also in the part where 280 offshore experts have worked with projects for the oil & gas sector. As times are changing, Ramboll is refocusing its traditional oil & gas services on the green transition of the oil & gas sector. Patrick Gilly will head this transition," Ramboll said.

Chief Operation Officer in Ramboll Michael Simmelsgaard said: "The energy system of the future will be based on renewable energy and decarbonization technologies such as Carbon Capture & Storage, hydrogen, and Power-to-X. The oil & gas sector plays a vital role in creating this energy system. 

"It controls part of the infrastructure, has technology know-how, and possesses the financial muscle required. Patrick Gilly has in-depth knowledge of the oil & gas sector and knows what it takes to help it move in a greener direction. I am convinced that Patrick is the right person to drive the transition of our services that we are going through."

Gilly, who until March 2020 was the Managing Director of Total E&P Denmark and since then has had his own consultancy, will join Ramboll on September 1.

Ramboll also pointed out that it had, in recent years, won contracts at several green projects in the oil & gas sector, including assistance in reducing the carbon footprint of oil companies, testing storage of captured carbon, and expanding the portfolio to the production of renewable energy. 

The Danish CCS project Greensand, which will store CO2 offshore in the Siri area in the North Sea, is one of these projects. The energy island in the North Sea where Ramboll is the VindØ Consortium’s consultant is another.

"The competencies required for this type of projects are to a large extent the same as the ones applied in oil & gas projects. We want to leverage this breadth of experience and expertise and put them at the service of the all-important energy transition. This is the direction we have taken, and Patrick can help us lead the way,” said Michael Simmelsgaard.

Worth noting, Denmark, one of Europe's largest oil producers, in December recently introduced a cut-off date of 2050 for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and canceled all future licensing rounds. The country has also teamed up with Costa Rica to try and forge an alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Engineering Activity Europe People & Companies Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Credit: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

Near-term Outlook for Deepwater Floating Production...
Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...


Trending Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
Energy
For illustration only - One of Transocean's drillships - Credit: Ana/AdobeStock

Transocean Wins Firm Contract for 8th Gen Ultra-deepwater...
Deepwater

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine