Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Denmark to End Oil and Gas Exploration and Production by 2050. Cancels Licensing Round

December 4, 2020

Offshore drilling rig - Credit: ThomasBang/AdobeStock
Offshore drilling rig - Credit: ThomasBang/AdobeStock

Denmark's government on Thursday agreed with a majority in parliament to put an end to all oil and gas exploration and extraction in the North Sea by 2050 as well as cancel its latest licensing round.

The future of Denmark's oil and gas operations in the North Sea has been a political issue after the Nordic country agreed last year on one of the world's most ambitious climate targets of reducing emissions by 70% by 2030 and being climate neutral in 2050.

The deal agreed by lawmakers late on Thursday will cancel a planned eighth licensing round and any future tenders, while also making 2050 the last year in which to extract fossil fuels in the North Sea.

"We are now putting a final end to the fossil era," Climate Minister Dan Joergensen said in a statement.

The eighth licensing round faced large uncertainty after energy major Total withdrew from the tender process in October, leaving only one applicant remaining.

Denmark is the largest producer of oil and gas in the European Union, which does not include Norway and the U.K., both much larger producers.

Denmark is estimated to produce 83,000 barrels of crude oil and another 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent in 2020.

The canceled tender and an end-date in 2050 would translate into a total loss of 13 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion), the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities estimated, but it said this amount was subject to substantial uncertainty.

In June, an independent government adviser recommended ending any future oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, saying a continuation would hurt the country's ambitions as a front-runner on fighting climate change.

 ($1 = 6.1263 Danish crowns) 

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Production Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Italy's Eni to Buy Stake in World's Largest Offshore Wind...
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's planned subsea rock installation vessel could be operational and available to the U.S. offshore wind market as early as 2024. (Image: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Plans First Jones Act Rock...


Trending Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit. Woodside

Woodside Blocks Another Firm from Joining Offshore Senegal...
Energy
Credit: Bombora

Bombora, TechnipFMC Developing Foundations for Floating...
Energy

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig Contract Cancellation

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig Contract Cancellation

Denmark's Offshore Oil Output to Drop Faster than Projected

Denmark's Offshore Oil Output to Drop Faster than Projected

Boskalis Charters Offshore Construction Vessel for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

Boskalis Charters Offshore Construction Vessel for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

Ørsted to Sell 25% in 1,1GW U.S. Offshore Wind Project to NJ's PSEG

Ørsted to Sell 25% in 1,1GW U.S. Offshore Wind Project to NJ's PSEG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine