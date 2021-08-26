Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats International and Diverse Marine are teaming up to build vessels for the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind market.

For the past three years U.S.-based SAFE Boats has been working with U.K.-based Diverse Marine promoting SAFE Boat designs in European markets, and now the companies have entered a formal partnership agreement to brings Diverse Marine’s crew transfer vessel (CTV) designs and experience to the U.S. offshore wind market.

In support of the Biden Administration’s call to build a clean energy economy, the domestic offshore wind market is burgeoning with rapid approvals primarily in the northeast. This commitment was emphasized in May with the administration’s final approval of Vineyard Wind, the first U.S. industrial-scale offshore wind project.

“Under the agreement we will share our designs and lend marketing and production support to SAFE Boats for construction principally of offshore wind crew transfer vessels but can be extended to any vessel on our portfolio,” said Ben Colman, director of Diverse Marine. “Our hope is we can share our experience to reduce the first of class production costs for CTV’s in the emerging American market.”

Richard Schwarz, CEO of SAFE Boats, said, “SAFE Boats and Diverse Marine both have long histories of delivering robust, reliable solutions for government and commercial customers around the globe. This agreement now brings the complementary experience of our two industry-leading companies to the emerging U.S. offshore wind market. Our combined experience and shared values create a unique opportunity to bring Diverse Marine’s proven CTV designs and experience to the U.S. This agreement is the next step in our ongoing relationship with Diverse Marine and a continuation of our efforts to partner with leading designers and builders around the world.”