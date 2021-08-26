Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

August 26, 2021

(Photo: Incat Crowther)
(Photo: Incat Crowther)

A pair of hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTV) with extensive zero-emission capability have been delivered to service the Hornsea Project 2 offshore wind farm in the U.K. North Sea for Ørsted.

The newbuilds, MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo, built by AFAI Southern Shipyard in China, are the third and fourth Incat Crowther-designed vessels for MHO & Co, following on from MHO Esbjerg and MHO Gurli.

MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo are powered by an advanced propulsion system that was developed in collaboration with Danfoss and Volvo Penta. The system comprises a pair of diesel drivetrains and a pair of diesel-electric drivetrains, each driving Volvo Penta IPS drives. The main diesel engines are Volvo Penta D13s, producing 515kW each. The generators used for the diesel-electric propulsion train are Volvo Penta D8-MH units. A further three of these units are located in the hulls amidship, alongside a Volvo Penta D5 used as a harbor generator. Propulsion is via highly efficient Volvo IPS units. Additionally, a Corvus battery system provides stored power for zero-emission operation.

The system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing the vessel to operate in zero-emission electric mode for up to eight hours, or in combination with diesel propulsion for a maximum speed of 25 knots. The flexibility is enhanced by the use of multiple modular generators, meaning power generation can be optimized for the operational profile.

Incat Crowther said it worked with MHO-Co to develop a design that improved on its predecessors, offering even more space and functionality. The flexible layout features a 110-square-meter foredeck with multiple tie-downs, deck crane, moon pool and the capability to take B2W, Bring-to-Work systems. The Z-Bridge BTW system has been trialed on MHO Esbjerg.

MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo accommodate 24 technicians in mid-deck cabins. A saloon for technicians is located on the main deck with 24 suspended seats, lockers, a pantry and a separate mess. Additional technician rest spaces are also located on this deck, as is a large wet room with lockers and showers.

(Photo: Incat Crowther)

Specifications - 35m catamaran hybrid CTV
Vessel Name: MHO Asgard, MHO Apollo

Principal dimensions
Length overall: 112’ 11” / 34.4m
Length waterline: 109’ 4” / 33.3m
Beam overall: 36’ 2” / 11m
Draft (hull): 4’ 10” / 1.45m
Depth: 13’ 8” / 4.15m
Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities
Fuel Oil: 17,858 gallons / 67,600 liters
Fresh Water: 925 gallons / 3,500 liters
Sullage: 660 gallons / 2,500 liters
Personnel: 24
Crew: 8

Propulsion and performance
Speed (max): 25 knots
Diesel propulsion engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D13, 515kW @ 2,250rpm
Hybrid system: 2 x Danfoss EM-PMI, 550kW @ 2,250rpm
Propulsion: 4 x Volvo IPS 30
Generators: 5 x Danfoss EM-PMI Volvo D8, 230kW @ 1,900rpm

Regulatory
Flag: Denmark
Class / survey: DNV-GL 1A HSLC Crew Windfarm R1

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Europe Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

One of the largest European oil and gas producers, Denmark last year banned new North Sea oil and gas exploration and committed to ending its existing production by 2050.- Credit: ThomasBang/AdobeStock

Denmark, Costa Rica Call Countries to Set Oil Output...
Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Sapura Energy Bags FEED for Santos' Dorado Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Triton Offshore, LLC)

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of...
Legal
Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine