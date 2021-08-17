Eco Wave Power Tech for Israeli Navy

Wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Israeli Navy, to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the Navy's bases.

Eco Wave Power will start the procurement and deployment of wave measuring systems to collect extended wave data, in one to three potential locations in the Navy bases, while the Navy will secure all permits for the deployment of the wave measuring equipment.

"The Navy’s specialized diving team will install the measurement equipment in the territorial waters of the Navy’s bases. At the end of the measurement period, Eco Wave Power will share the information collected with the Navy, which, in turn, will test the applicability of the technology in line with the prevailing waves in the selected sites. Then, Eco Wave Power and the Navy will jointly analyze the results and create energy production forecasts, based on such analysis," Eco Wave Power said.

Upon identifying the most suitable locations for the installation, and provided that the technology is found to be feasible for the proposed locations, the Navy and Eco Wave Power will then move forward with the next step of the collaboration, which is the potential deployment of the Eco Wave Power technology for production of clean electricity for the Navy bases.

Inna Braverman, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power said:"This is an extremely important collaboration as it indicates the potential for future contracts with navy bases worldwide, which can become significant participants in the global fight against climate change while representing a new market segment for wave power.”