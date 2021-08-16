Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF, Aker Solutions JV Secures Decom Contract with DNO

August 16, 2021

Skandi Acergy - Paul Whitelaw/MarineTraffic.com
KDS JV, a joint venture between offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea and offshore equipment maker and service provider Aker Solutions, has secured a subsea decommissioning contract for DNO at the Norwegian Continental Shelf. 

The contract includes engineering, preparation, removal & disposal work (EPRD) of associated subsea hardware. 

The project scope includes the removal and disposal of subsea infrastructure including template, manifold, production spools, umbilical, covers, and associated hardware. 

The project will be delivered by an integrated expert team from the JV partners. DOF Subsea will deploy the Skandi Acergy vessel from its fleet, and Aker Solutions will use its disposal site at Stord for recycling. 

Engineering will start immediately, and offshore execution is planned in Q1 2022, but with a possibility for an earlier start in Q4 2021. The financial details were not disclosed.

